VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.87

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 2764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $756.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in VTEX by 2,701.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after buying an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at $108,504,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

