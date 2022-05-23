Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $211.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.44. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $156.53 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $329,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

