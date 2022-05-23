Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 6.7%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.36. 8,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 524,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Weber by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

