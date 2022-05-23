WEMIX Market Cap Tops $392.79 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00010481 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $392.79 million and approximately $229.02 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 63.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 158.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,929.35 or 0.32652386 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00485166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008480 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.