Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 3,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.