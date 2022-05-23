Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

