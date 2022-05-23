WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 442 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,885,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,709,000 after acquiring an additional 625,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 213,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $179.44. 6,975,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

