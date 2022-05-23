WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,007,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,374. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

