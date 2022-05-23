WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $2,357,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,433,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.54. 654,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

