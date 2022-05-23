Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

WLDN stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,074. The company has a market cap of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.26. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

