Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 12,520 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,747 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,659. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

