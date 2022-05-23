Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 4,521 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,905 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.64. 8,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average is $179.72. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $136.31 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

