Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,056. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.