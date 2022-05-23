Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $441.34. 85,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.27 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

