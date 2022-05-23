Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Olaplex stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. 58,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

