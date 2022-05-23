Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 2,366 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

