Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,062 shares of company stock worth $631,500 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.69. 61,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,833. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

