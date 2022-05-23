Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,376 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,280,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,929.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 444,992 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $37.82. 63,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

