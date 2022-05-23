Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,982 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

