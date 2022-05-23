WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 878,944 shares.The stock last traded at $33.52 and had previously closed at $33.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 199.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 35.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

