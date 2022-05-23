WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $13,311.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00007954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 293.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14,930.61 or 0.49542982 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00511411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008846 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

