XeniosCoin (XNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.29 Million

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. XeniosCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.29 million and approximately $6,337.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XeniosCoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XeniosCoin

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

