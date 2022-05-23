YIELD App (YLD) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $735,206.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,510,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

