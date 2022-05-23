Yield Guild Games Price Up 18.5% This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $86.97 million and approximately $40.32 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,045.63 or 0.33058880 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00503867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,374,548 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading



