Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.82. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acushnet by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.