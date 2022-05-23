Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. Everi reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 3,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 495,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Everi by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 389,089 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

