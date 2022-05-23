Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.