Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

