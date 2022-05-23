Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.76). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. 524,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.98. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

