Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Shares of PJT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.10. 212,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
