Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,706. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.