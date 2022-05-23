Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $25.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.02 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.52. 7,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Cummins by 18.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 206.0% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.