Zacks: Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to post sales of $398.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.20 million to $417.14 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $381.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MPW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 61,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,215. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

