Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $121.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.60 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $591.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $596.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $496.60 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $516.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 718,719 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 18,414.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 358,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,781,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 34,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,628. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

