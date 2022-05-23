Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. Noodles & Company reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 134,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

