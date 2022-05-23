Zacks: Analysts Expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. SecureWorks posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SecureWorks.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 1,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,331. SecureWorks has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $908.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 55,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

