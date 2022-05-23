Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

CMPI stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $230.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -4.84.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,001,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,155,930 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,167,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,109,359.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,015,021 shares of company stock worth $10,544,455. Insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.