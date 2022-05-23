Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $89.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.36 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $92.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $360.74 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $391.26 million, with estimates ranging from $365.02 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 23,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,900. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

