Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will post $17.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Latch reported sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $86.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.40 million to $88.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $152.70 million, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

LTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

NASDAQ:LTCH traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 110,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,012. The stock has a market cap of $333.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Latch has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $38,967,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latch by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the third quarter worth $125,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

