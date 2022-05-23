Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $418.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.89 million to $424.04 million. Plantronics posted sales of $476.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plantronics.

POLY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

POLY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,233. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

