Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ProQR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 23,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,608. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

