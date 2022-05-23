Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.58. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.29. 1,013,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

