Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beachbody’s earnings. Beachbody posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beachbody will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beachbody.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 216.27 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 32.12%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.00.

BODY traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.57. 31,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.81. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 0.91 and a 1-year high of 13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.19.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

