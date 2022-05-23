Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.56. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.61. 39,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.19. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.