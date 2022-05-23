Zacks: Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will post $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.58. 11,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,025. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

