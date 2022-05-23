Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

BIP traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 3,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,627. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after acquiring an additional 254,286 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

