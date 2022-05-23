Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.21. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.25. 1,741,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Huntsman by 28.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

