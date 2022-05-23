Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

MTEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth about $4,740,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 228,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 16,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,861. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

