Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PFS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 12,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $19,561,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 287,365 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

