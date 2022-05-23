Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

STBA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. 285,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.66. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

